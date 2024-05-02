Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Chart Industries to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Chart Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $12.00-14.00 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chart Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $145.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $184.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
