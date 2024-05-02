Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Chart Industries to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Chart Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $12.00-14.00 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $145.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $184.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.85.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

