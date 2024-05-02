Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $100.21 and last traded at $97.25, with a volume of 134516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.33.
The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.
Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.
Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.47.
About Carpenter Technology
Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.
