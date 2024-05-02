AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Raised to $94.00 at Barclays

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s previous close.

AER has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Get AerCap alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AerCap

AerCap Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AER traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.72. The company had a trading volume of 441,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,978. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. AerCap’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AerCap by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after buying an additional 1,901,459 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,330,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.