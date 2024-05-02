Barclays Trims Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Target Price to $132.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $136.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

Clorox stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.59. 514,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 305.36% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 308.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

