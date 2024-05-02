Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,901 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,207,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.50. 511,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,429. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.