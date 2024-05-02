Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $207,000 in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sunoco by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David K. Skidmore acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $761,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

