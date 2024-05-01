Achain Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $294,453.53 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001558 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

