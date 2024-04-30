Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock worth $319,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 400.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

