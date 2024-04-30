StockNews.com Lowers HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.00.
HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %
HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,469 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 152.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
