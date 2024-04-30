Toromont Industries (TIH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.12 per share for the quarter.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 11.57%.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$127.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$100.81 and a 52-week high of C$135.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$128.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$118.97. The firm has a market cap of C$10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total transaction of C$1,089,675.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total value of C$375,000.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total transaction of C$1,089,675.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $2,727,180. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

TIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.38.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

