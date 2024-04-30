F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Update

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 10,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FNB opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

F.N.B. last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $87,505. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

