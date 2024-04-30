F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Update

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 10,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FNB opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on F.N.B.

Insider Activity

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $87,505. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.