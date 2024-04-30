Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Up 9.5% in April

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

