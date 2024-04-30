Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Update

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 209,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $152,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,713,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $67,653.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,238 shares in the company, valued at $966,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $152,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,713,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,968 shares of company stock valued at $675,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth $1,032,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 282,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 45,244 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Iteris in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Iteris

Iteris Price Performance

NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. Iteris has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $192.67 million, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Iteris had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iteris

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.