McAdam LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

