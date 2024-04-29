Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Stanley Electric Price Performance
Shares of STAEF stock remained flat at $18.28 during trading on Monday. Stanley Electric has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92.
Stanley Electric Company Profile
