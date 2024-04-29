Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Grows By 21.6%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 391,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,381.5 days.

Square Enix Price Performance

Shares of SQNXF remained flat at $35.75 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 429. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $579.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

