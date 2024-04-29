Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 0.1%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $91.19 and last traded at $93.37. Approximately 2,957,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,082,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 33.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

