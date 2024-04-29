Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $49.74. Approximately 190,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 348,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

