CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 2.1%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.03. Approximately 422,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,784,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.