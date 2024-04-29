SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SAP by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.20.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.09. The company had a trading volume of 247,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,815. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.29.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

