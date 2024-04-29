Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 45,585 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Comcast by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 148,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 143,094 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

