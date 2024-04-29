McAdam LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 102,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPH stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,913. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $969.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

