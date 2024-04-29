Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.20. 410,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,078. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

