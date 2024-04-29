Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.860-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Onsemi also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.98 EPS.
Onsemi Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,860,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,490,149. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onsemi
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Onsemi
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.