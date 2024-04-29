NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Up 0.1%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.89 and last traded at $94.22. 1,111,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,325,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.37. The company has a market cap of $141.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.