Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,219,700 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.85. 2,730,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,440. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.88. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

