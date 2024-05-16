Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $342,000 Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVAV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AeroVironment by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 50.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in AeroVironment by 17.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 304,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 44,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 45.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,857. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.78. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.24 and a 1 year high of $197.55.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

