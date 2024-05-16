Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $442,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,010 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $1,457,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 278.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 in the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

