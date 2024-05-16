2,522 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,121,000 after purchasing an additional 611,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,068,000 after buying an additional 571,917 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,678,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 854.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,042 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,658,000 after purchasing an additional 166,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $9.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.97. 506,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,236. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.07 and a 12-month high of $235.42. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.75.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,370 shares of company stock worth $7,789,583. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

