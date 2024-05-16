Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $356,000 Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in NewMarket by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE NEU traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $556.91. The company had a trading volume of 34,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,726. The business has a 50 day moving average of $592.69 and a 200-day moving average of $570.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $389.18 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.51.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

