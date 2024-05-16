Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 53.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.50 to $36.50 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.54.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,250. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

