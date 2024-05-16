Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.470-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.0 million-$589.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.5 million. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.500 EPS.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $177.73. The stock had a trading volume of 636,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.83. Globant has a 12-month low of $141.88 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Globant from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $279.00 price target (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.59.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

