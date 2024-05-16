Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires Shares of 6,024 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 51,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.4 %

HCC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 509,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

