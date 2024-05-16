Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Moderna were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,841,000 after purchasing an additional 196,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,971,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55,177 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,769. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average is $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,811,764.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,678,621 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

