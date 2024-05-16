Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $339,000 Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 653.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMR. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.23. The stock had a trading volume of 124,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,743. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.72 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.71.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $17.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,162,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,564 shares of company stock valued at $56,522,531. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.