MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Cut by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 1.2% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after acquiring an additional 497,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 108.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after buying an additional 101,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 205,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,331,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $35.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,441.75. The company had a trading volume of 185,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,434. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,523.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,532.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,790.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.