Kennon Green & Company LLC Sells 6,005 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kennon Green & Company LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 5.2% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,219. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.18.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

