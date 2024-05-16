MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Up 5.1%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 33,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 109,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $533.84 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketWise by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MarketWise by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

