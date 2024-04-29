Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,977 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $204.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.98.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.