ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.80. 2,984,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,981,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.69.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 15.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 206,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

