BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 354,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 779,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get BRC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRCC

BRC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.01.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BRC by 27.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BRC during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BRC by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 152,793 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRC by 106,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 479,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 411,231 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.