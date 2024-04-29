Kennon Green & Company LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dollar General by 98.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,141 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 283.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 927,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,077,000 after buying an additional 685,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,426,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,904,000 after buying an additional 627,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 744.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 638,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after acquiring an additional 563,095 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DG traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.60. 1,565,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,981. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $221.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

