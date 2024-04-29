Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC lessened its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up 1.8% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,178,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,504,263. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KDP. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on KDP

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.