Ewa LLC Sells 3,349 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ewa LLC cut its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group accounts for 0.4% of Ewa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,036.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 402,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 389,742 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 178,998 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 129,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8,010.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 466,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 460,848 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 188,668 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,646. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

