Skylands Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 65.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.7 %

WSC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.01. 858,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

