67,464 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Bought by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 67,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Ewa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 685.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TLH stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.55. The company had a trading volume of 954,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,203. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $115.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.60.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.