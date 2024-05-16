Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Up 4.1%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 314,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 708,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

PRME has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.07.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRME. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 19.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 22.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

