Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.050-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.340-2.590 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,348,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.40 and its 200-day moving average is $152.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $121.72 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.61.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

