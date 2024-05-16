ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 3,351 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.4% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 35.9% during the third quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 53,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.29.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

