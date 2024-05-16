Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Trading Down 5.4%

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $259.00 and last traded at $259.13. Approximately 75,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 282,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.50.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.